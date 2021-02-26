Kanye West spent $12 million dollars on his campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like Kanye West is going to need to wait a little longer to get his money right.

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission shows just how much Yeezy spent on his campaign.

It shows West spent 13.2 million dollars and 12 of it was his one personal money.

When you consider how many votes he got, 66,000 of them -- that comes to roughly $200 dollars per vote.

Part of the problem is the 43-year-old rapper entered the contest too late.

That’s why most of his campaign funds went to ballot access, leaving little for media and other ways to get the word out.

He only managed to get on the ballot in a dozen states.

Even if he had started earlier, his budget was still tiny by political standards.

President Joe Biden raised more than a billion dollars for his campaign and Former President Donald Trump more than 800 million.

Maybe Kanye will put those lessons learned to use in the future.

He did tweet “Welp, Kanye 2024” after losing the race.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.