Advertisement

Kanye West spent $12 million dollars on his campaign

Most of Kanye’s campaign funds went to ballot access, leaving little for media and other ways to get the word out
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready to split.(Source: CNN/file)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like Kanye West is going to need to wait a little longer to get his money right.

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission shows just how much Yeezy spent on his campaign.

It shows West spent 13.2 million dollars and 12 of it was his one personal money.

When you consider how many votes he got, 66,000 of them -- that comes to roughly $200 dollars per vote.

Part of the problem is the 43-year-old rapper entered the contest too late.

That’s why most of his campaign funds went to ballot access, leaving little for media and other ways to get the word out.

He only managed to get on the ballot in a dozen states.

Even if he had started earlier, his budget was still tiny by political standards.

President Joe Biden raised more than a billion dollars for his campaign and Former President Donald Trump more than 800 million.

Maybe Kanye will put those lessons learned to use in the future.

He did tweet “Welp, Kanye 2024” after losing the race.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Two people injured in early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
22-year-old Ana Gabriel Martinez and 30-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez.
Update: Women accused of stealing from stores are arrested

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden heads to Texas to see storm damage, visit food bank
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
According to Beyond Meat, its deal with McDonald's means more than supplying McPlant burgers to...
McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald’s, Yum deals
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive