KGNS to air Feeding America special

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the pandemic and the severe winter weather more Americans are finding themselves struggling with food insecurity.

That situation, KGNS-TV our parent company, Gray TV, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Circle Network are teaming up to help raise money and awareness about food insecurity.

This Saturday KGNS TV and CBS Laredo will be airing a special from the Grand Ole Opry which will benefit “Feeding America.”

The proceeds will help stock a network 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries.

It’s being hosted by Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Hailey Whitters.

The special is this Saturday at 8 p.m. on KGNS and CBS Laredo.

