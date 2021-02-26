Advertisement

KGNS to air Feeding America special

This Saturday KGNS TV and CBS Laredo will be airing a special from the Grand Ole Opry which will benefit “Feeding America.”
KGNS to air Feeding America special
KGNS to air Feeding America special(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the pandemic and the severe winter weather more Americans are finding themselves struggling with food insecurity.

That situation, KGNS-TV our parent company, Gray TV, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Circle Network are teaming up to help raise money and awareness about food insecurity.

This Saturday KGNS TV and CBS Laredo will be airing a special from the Grand Ole Opry which will benefit “Feeding America.”

The proceeds will help stock a network 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries.

It’s being hosted by Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Hailey Whitters.

The special is this Saturday at 8 p.m. on KGNS and CBS Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Update: A driver is facing charges from early morning accident on Saunders
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive

Latest News

Agents recover Tundra that was left at a ranch area
Agents recover stolen vehicle during vehicle short pursuit
Beto O' Rourke visits Laredo
Beto O’ Rourke visits Laredo
Border Patrol saves woman from hypothermia
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue woman from the Rio Grande River
Vehicle sustains heavy damage after ice falls
Large piece of ice causes damage to car owner’s vehicle