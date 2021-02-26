Advertisement

Large piece of ice causes damage to car owner’s vehicle

The Chicagoan says she had warned building management of the dangerous ice formation a week prior to the incident
Vehicle sustains heavy damage after ice falls
Vehicle sustains heavy damage after ice falls(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Chicago area car owner is facing thousands of dollars in damages to her vehicle after a large chunk of ice smashed through the windshield.

Owner Arielle Modlin says her car was parked outside her apartment on Wednesday when a large piece of ice fell off the building and onto her vehicle.

The ice smashed through the car’s windshield, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Modlin says she had warned building management of the dangerous ice formation a week prior to the incident.

Damage is estimated at $7,200.

