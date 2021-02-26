Advertisement

LC South Campus takes part in vaccination efforts

Laredo College has been at the frontlines helping the city administer coronavirus vaccines to the public
LC nursing students help with vaccination efforts(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is assisting the City of Laredo with its vaccination efforts.

On Friday, students with the Laredo Health Sciences will take part in the college’s vaccination drive to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The college says its faculty and students have been at the frontline assisting the city to administer coronavirus vaccines to the public.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laredo South Campus Billy Hall Parking lot.

