LC South Campus takes part in vaccination efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is assisting the City of Laredo with its vaccination efforts.

On Friday, students with the Laredo Health Sciences will take part in the college’s vaccination drive to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The college says its faculty and students have been at the frontline assisting the city to administer coronavirus vaccines to the public.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laredo South Campus Billy Hall Parking lot.

