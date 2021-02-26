Advertisement

Local detox facility program design plan complete

For people in Laredo battling a drug addiction, pretty soon they will have a place here at home that will eliminate having to travel out of town.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During Monday’s city council meeting, a project in the works over the last couple of years was discussed.

It’s the long-awaited for Detox Center.

For people in Laredo battling a drug addiction, pretty soon they will have a place here at home that will eliminate having to travel out of town.

Dr. Marte Martinez says Laredo is no exception to having people on the streets struggling with substance abuse.

“It’s not just a criminal offense, it is a true disease.”

He says people that depend on substances usually end up homeless because they don’t have a good support system.

The former juvenile detention facility which would house juvenile offenders will become a center for people with drug addictions, a resource he says is much needed.

“We are still dealing with the homeless situation, I don’t think this is going to cure it all, but it’s a tool that would combat the problem at its root.”

The drawings are complete now and they show 24 patient rooms along with counseling rooms and four wings. By softening the look of the existing cell blocks, it can feel like a home to patients.

“They need to be placed in areas where those individuals that have these diseases are being recognized and being seen finally.”

Its still yet to be determined if half of the beds in the facility will used for addicts coming in on a voluntary basis with the other half for those coming in on an involuntary basis, and the length of stay would be any where between 4 hours and 7 days.

Now that the design phase is done, next is gong out for construction bids with an estimated time of completion 6 to 8 months.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Police investigating death at Clark and Bob Bullock Loop
Update: Police investigating second homicide of 2021
Traffic violation escalates into car chase on Jarvis & Guatemozin
UPDATE: DPS car chase results in multiple arrests
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Two people injured in early morning accident on Saunders

Latest News

Johnny Amaya
Former city council member to serve two years probation
File photo
Mayor Saenz on non-essential travel restrictions
File photo
Alexander High School kicking off Homecoming
File photo
House fire reported in south Laredo