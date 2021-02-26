Local detox facility program design plan complete

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During Monday’s city council meeting, a project in the works over the last couple of years was discussed.

It’s the long-awaited for Detox Center.

For people in Laredo battling a drug addiction, pretty soon they will have a place here at home that will eliminate having to travel out of town.

Dr. Marte Martinez says Laredo is no exception to having people on the streets struggling with substance abuse.

“It’s not just a criminal offense, it is a true disease.”

He says people that depend on substances usually end up homeless because they don’t have a good support system.

The former juvenile detention facility which would house juvenile offenders will become a center for people with drug addictions, a resource he says is much needed.

“We are still dealing with the homeless situation, I don’t think this is going to cure it all, but it’s a tool that would combat the problem at its root.”

The drawings are complete now and they show 24 patient rooms along with counseling rooms and four wings. By softening the look of the existing cell blocks, it can feel like a home to patients.

“They need to be placed in areas where those individuals that have these diseases are being recognized and being seen finally.”

Its still yet to be determined if half of the beds in the facility will used for addicts coming in on a voluntary basis with the other half for those coming in on an involuntary basis, and the length of stay would be any where between 4 hours and 7 days.

Now that the design phase is done, next is gong out for construction bids with an estimated time of completion 6 to 8 months.

