Maintenance project to cause El Metro facility to go dark

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -El Metro will be conducting maintenance to its facility located at 401 Scott Street.

Starting on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a temporary interruption of light service to the El Metro facility.

During this time, bus services will not be affected; however, those looking to make an appointment, change or cancel a service from El Lift should call 956-795-2280, extension 229.

All services will be fully operational during this time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.