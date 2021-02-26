Advertisement

Maintenance project to cause El Metro facility to go dark

During this time, bus services will not be affected; however, bus riders should reach out to their office if they have questions
File photo: El Metro's El Lift services
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -El Metro will be conducting maintenance to its facility located at 401 Scott Street.

Starting on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a temporary interruption of light service to the El Metro facility.

During this time, bus services will not be affected; however, those looking to make an appointment, change or cancel a service from El Lift should call 956-795-2280, extension 229.

All services will be fully operational during this time.

