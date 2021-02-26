Advertisement

Mayor Saenz on non-essential travel restrictions

Although there’s still no clue as to when these restrictions will be lifted, Mayor Pete Saenz has one theory on why he thinks they will continue.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since non-essential travel at the border was restricted due to the coronavirus.

“Mexico, I think the Mexican government really doesn’t want to open yet. And they may have their reasons, economic and also the COVID situation in Mexico. But I suspect, what I hear as well, they want to keep the spending in Mexico and I don’t blame them, I usually say that we need to favor local dollars for the sake of our community and the local economy and I’m sure they’re thinking the same way, but on a grander scale. So we’ll see but I’m hoping that they’ll open soon and I think we’re ready, the numbers have been coming down and I think that’s a very good indication to keep pursuing this.”

Mayor Saenz talked about several other issues on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

To watch the whole conversation, go to the KGNS Facebook page and click on “videos.”

