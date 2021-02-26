Advertisement

Next vaccine shipment to be allocated for second doses

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino spoke on the Digital News Desk about the status for week twelve’s vaccine allocation.

Dr. Trevino said that the next shipment of vaccines will be allocated for second doses only.

The decision comes from medical data and Laredo being a medically undeserved community.

Dr. Trevino also said the reason came with a lot of discussion.

“Well in a conversation that we had with stakeholders and the health director, we don’t want to get too far away from when the second dose is due and I also had conversations with my medical advisory team and we want to stick as much as we can close to the due dates are adequate or appropriate.”

