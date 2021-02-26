Advertisement

Pending vaccines administered by local clinics

Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Freezing conditions and power outages caused a delay in getting critical vaccines out to people, so last week city officials reached out to private providers to ask for assistance.

Eleven agreed to help, including four local clinics and seven physicians.

Of those, two physicians Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa and Doctor Victor Trevino held Sunday clinics with Doctor Cigarroa vaccinating 419 people and Doctor Trevino vaccinating 110 people, including ambulance and homebound patients, which left a little over 900 left.

During Wednesday’s city media briefing, KGNS News asked for a status on those vaccines and Laredo’s emergency management coordinator Guillermo Heard confirmed the clinics and physicians were reaching out to their patients this week.

“The vaccine providers are not doing vaccination drive thru’s, so they are scheduling their patients to come in during their normal working hours, and since then, since they are administering to their most vulnerable populations, so the process is not as fast as the drive thru and we do understand that with the providers.”

City manager Robert Eads also mentioned that it makes sense to have physicians participate in the vaccine process because of their extensive knowledge of which of their patients qualify for a vaccine.

