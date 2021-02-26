Advertisement

UISD to provide counselors with Chick-Fil-A

UISD will be hosting a Chick Fil A Lunch Drive-thru for its counselors in honor of Counselor Appreciation Week
File photo: UISD
File photo: UISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD Counselors are also being treated to some free chick fil a.

UISD will be hosting a Chick Fil A Lunch Drive-thru for its counselors in honor of Counselor Appreciation Week.

District Counselors can swing by the Curriculum and instruction department located at 4410 Highway 359 today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to get free Chick Fil A.

For more information, you can call 956-473-5248.

