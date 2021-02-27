Chamber of Commerce speaks on bridge restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since border restrictions were put in place for non-essential travel due to COVID-19.

The year that has hit business here locally with restrictions that started on March 21st.

A year that has led many of our businesses to close their doors or find another alternatives to stay open.

Extension after extension and putting limits to land crossings is what we’ve been seeing at our ports of entry.

From March to May of last year, imports and exports slowed down, but it was quick to recover says Laredo Chamber of Commerce president Miguel Conchas.

“By year’s end actually we were doing better than before by when March ended,” said Miguel Conchas.

However, with less shoppers coming in from Mexico, the second biggest industry in town- retail- was hit the hardest.

“Many of them have not been able to open, or if they’re open they’re partially open and that has hurt the economy and we continue to suffer along those lines.”

Although this months’ arctic blast only lasted a few days, the effects of it are still lingering.

“The number of businesses that were impacted, we’re going to be finding out some disheartening numbers as we move on.”

Conchas considers last week’s outages an “awakening.”

He says businesses need to have a backup on their databases and technology in case this comes our way again.

Although bridge restrictions remain, Conchas says Laredo is still ranked number one in the nation for exports.

Conchas says that for the first months after the pandemic hit, both industries in the Mexican and American side were slowed down.

