Doctor’s Hospital limits visiting hours

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor’s Hospital has announced a new limited visiting hours schedule.

Due to efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the hospital is limiting the visitations to one family member during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon, then from 5 p.m. to 8.pm., which will begin on Monday, March 1st.

Those under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit inpatient rooms.

Furthermore, the hopsital released the following guidelines:

- Immunocompromised patient – will need to get a physician order for visitation.

- Cancer Center- no visitation will be allowed.

- L&D one support person (family member) who may stay overnight (no hour restriction)

- Post-Partum – one support person (family member) who may stay overnight (no hour restriction)

- NICU - one support person (family member) – no overnight stay will be allowed (as per department policy)

- Pediatrics – one support person (family member) who may stay overnight

- ICU non-COVID – one support person (family member) no overnight stay

- Medical/Surgical non–COVID – one support person (family member) no overnight stay

- Patients with disabilities and special needs

- Patients with disabilities, including cognitive and developmental disabilities, who receive care at the Hospital may have a designated support person present with them to support their disability needs at all times medically necessary where such does not interfere with their treatment.

- One visitor (family member) may stay with ED patient (no hour restriction)

- Outpatient (family member) surgery, one visitor may accompany the patient (no hour restriction)

- Outpatient visits, one visitor (family member) may accompany the patient (no hour restriction)

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19.

