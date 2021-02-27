Man arrested after alleged online harassment
A family’s nightmare may come to an end now that a man they claim has been harassing them online is arrested.
Feb. 26, 2021
In a special report last month, we told you about a Laredo man who had been receiving harassing messages through social media and by phone from 37-year-old Julio Enrique Vela, Jr.
Vela was arrested on Thursday night on harassment charges.
His bond is set at $1,000.
According to jail records, he was released last night.
