Man arrested after alleged online harassment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family’s nightmare may come to an end now that a man they claim has been harassing them online is arrested.

In a special report last month, we told you about a Laredo man who had been receiving harassing messages through social media and by phone from 37-year-old Julio Enrique Vela, Jr.

Vela was arrested on Thursday night on harassment charges.

His bond is set at $1,000.

According to jail records, he was released last night.

