Advertisement

Officials to hold COVID relief food distribution

If you live in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, or Laredo you are invited to attend on Saturday.
COVID-19 relief food distribution
COVID-19 relief food distribution(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local parishes, organizations, and officials will come together to host a food distribution drive on Saturday.

If you live in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, or Laredo you are invited to attend.

It is happening on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 533 Cadena Street in El Cenizo.

The site will remain open till supplies last.

The public is asked to wear their masks, remain in their vehicles, and follow traffic signals.

Organizers are asking people to be patient.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santo Nino on lockdown after authorities search area
Santo Nino Elementary School placed on lockdown after disturbance in the area
Accident on Saunders sends two people to the hospital
Update: A driver is facing charges from early morning accident on Saunders
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive
25-year-old Justin Heath Allen of Mississippi
Police investigating second homicide of the year
CBP officer headed to court for conspiring to transport an undocumented immigrant

Latest News

File photo
Doctor’s Hospital limits visiting hours
Doctor Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Next vaccine shipment to be allocated for second doses only
KGNS to air Feeding America special
KGNS to air Feeding America special
Agents recover Tundra that was left at a ranch area
Agents recover stolen vehicle during vehicle short pursuit