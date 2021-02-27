Officials to hold COVID relief food distribution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local parishes, organizations, and officials will come together to host a food distribution drive on Saturday.

If you live in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, or Laredo you are invited to attend.

It is happening on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 533 Cadena Street in El Cenizo.

The site will remain open till supplies last.

The public is asked to wear their masks, remain in their vehicles, and follow traffic signals.

Organizers are asking people to be patient.

