Silver Star Program aims to help elderly community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization is looking out for the elderly during these hard times.

On Friday, New Vision Community Church held a distribution drive to give out supplies to those who had spent days without power or water.

The event was part of the Silver Star Program which is open to those sixty or older and gives out food once a month to members.

Every week, the group goes out to different parts of town to reach the most people they can.

“The elderly always have a hard time getting food to them because they don’t drive or they need someone to take them, but now with the empty supermarkets and the lack of movement there’s no one to take them anywhere or bring them anywhere so the needs is high for the elderly,” said Lucy De Leon.

The group helped over 500 people on Friday.

For future events, you can head to the New Vision Facebook page to see where they plan to go next.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.