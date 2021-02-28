Police searching for missing teen

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are looking for a young man who went missing over the weekend.

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old identified as Lorenzo Manuel Hernandez.

He was last seen on Friday, Feb. 26 wearing a black Nautica Shirt, red and blue Nautica shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on Lorenzo’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Any information could help locate him.

