Police searching for missing teen

Fifteen year old Lorenzo Manuel Hernandez was last seen on Friday wearing Nautica clothing
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are looking for a young man who went missing over the weekend.

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old identified as Lorenzo Manuel Hernandez.

He was last seen on Friday, Feb. 26 wearing a black Nautica Shirt, red and blue Nautica shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on Lorenzo’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Any information could help locate him.

