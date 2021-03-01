Advertisement

Agents and authorities apprehend nearly four undocumented immigrants

A total of 40 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after three alleged human smuggling attempts
Agents shut down alleged stash house
Agents shut down alleged stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents working with local authorities apprehended nearly four dozen individuals during three separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Feb. 26 when agents received a tip from the Webb County Constable’s Office regarding a vehicle that failed to yield.

Several of the occupants got out of the vehicle and fled on foot; however authorities were able to apprehend ten undocumented individuals.

The second incident happened later that afternoon when a Laredo Police officer received a tip regarding a stash house in central Laredo.

When agents searched the home, they found 25 undocumented individuals.

And the third discovery happened on Feb. 28 when LPD requested assistance from Border Patrol regarding a group of five individuals they discovered living in a stash house in south Laredo.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico and were in the country illegally.

The subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

