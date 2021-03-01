Advertisement

Agents arrest gang member and sex offender

Record checks revealed both men had an prior criminal convictions
25-year-old Uriel Zapata and 64-year-old Armando Flores Rodriguez
25-year-old Uriel Zapata and 64-year-old Armando Flores Rodriguez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender and a Paisa gang member over the weekend.

Agents arrested Mexican National Uriel Zapata, 25-years of age near Rio Bravo Texas.

He was arrested in the brush while he was traveling with a group of four.

Records revealed that he had been arrested in New York for rape back in 2015.

Meanwhile, during another encounter, agents arrested 64-year-old Armando Flores Rodriguez just north of Zapata.

Agents found the Mexican National walking alone in the brush near Highway 83.

Record checks revealed he had an extensive criminal history including, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession.

Agents say he identified himself as being a member of the Paisa Prison Gang.

Both were arrested and taken into custody for processing.

