Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside ice-cream truck

Authorities searched the truck and found 17 individuals inside
Agents foil unusual human smuggling attempt involving ice cream truck
Agents foil unusual human smuggling attempt involving ice cream truck(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents find more than just sweets inside an ice cream truck in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 when agents saw several people loading into an ice cream vendor truck

With assistance from LPD and DPS, agents were able to search the truck and find 17 individuals inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger, both United States Citizens were arrested in the case; meanwhile, 17 individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and were from Guatemala and Mexico.

All were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Border Patrol seized the ice cream truck.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen
Julio Vela, Jr.
Man arrested after alleged online harassment
File photo
Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive

Latest News

Texan win’s big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan win’s big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo confirms 4,775 positive cases
File photo
County tax assessor’s office experiencing issues with DMV system
Eleven killed in drive by shooting in Mexico
Eleven killed after drive-by shooting in Mexico