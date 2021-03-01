Agents find undocumented immigrants inside ice-cream truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents find more than just sweets inside an ice cream truck in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 when agents saw several people loading into an ice cream vendor truck

With assistance from LPD and DPS, agents were able to search the truck and find 17 individuals inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger, both United States Citizens were arrested in the case; meanwhile, 17 individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and were from Guatemala and Mexico.

All were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Border Patrol seized the ice cream truck.

