Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The society received over 100 video recordings of the phenomenon.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen
Julio Vela, Jr.
Man arrested after alleged online harassment
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive
Treating patients during power outages
Traveling medical professional treats 100+ dialysis patients during power outages
Tractor fire
Tractor fire reported on IH-35

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
City Council meeting extends to day two
Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
Recruiting local physicians
Recruiting physicians: Local doctors share their story