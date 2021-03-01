Advertisement

CBP officers seize $2.6 million dollars of meth

Federal agents searched a Ford-F-150 and found 24 packages of meth
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over two and a half million dollars of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The discovery was made on Thursday, Feb. 25 when agents at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a Ford F-150 to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who was traveling to Mexico.

When CBP officers searched the truck, they found 24 packages of meth which weighed roughly 132pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,647,283.

CBP officers seized the meth and arrested the driver.

