City to Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccines for second dose appointments

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city received an additional 5,00 vaccines over the weekend that were meant for first dose inoculations; however, officials will use this allocation for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose this week.

Patients will be notified via, phone, email, or text that their scheduled March 1st appointment will be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd

The second dose will be at the same place and time patients have on their vaccination card.

The health department says there has been an updated time frame on when the second doses can be administered.

The timespan for the Moderna vaccine is four to six weeks and the Pfizer is from three to six weeks.

