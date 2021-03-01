Advertisement

City to Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccines for second dose appointments

The health department says there has been an updated time frame on when the second doses can be administered
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city received an additional 5,00 vaccines over the weekend that were meant for first dose inoculations; however, officials will use this allocation for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose this week.

Patients will be notified via, phone, email, or text that their scheduled March 1st appointment will be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd

The second dose will be at the same place and time patients have on their vaccination card.

The health department says there has been an updated time frame on when the second doses can be administered.

The timespan for the Moderna vaccine is four to six weeks and the Pfizer is from three to six weeks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen
Julio Vela, Jr.
Man arrested after alleged online harassment
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive
Treating patients during power outages
Traveling medical professional treats 100+ dialysis patients during power outages
Tractor fire
Tractor fire reported on IH-35

Latest News

25-year-old Uriel Zapata and 64-year-old Armando Flores Rodriguez
Agents arrest gang member and sex offender
File photo
Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy
Spring is right around the corner!
Rainy days and Mondays
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen