County tax assessor’s office experiencing issues with DMV system
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County office is advising residents that it is experiencing difficulties with its DMV system.
The system to process vehicle transactions is currently not available.
For additional information, you contact the Webb County Public Information Office at (956) 523-4999.
