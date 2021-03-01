Advertisement

Dead fish wash up on local ponds

Besides damaged pipes and plants from the freezing temperatures, we are now seeing dead fish.
Dead fish at Independence Hills Park
Dead fish at Independence Hills Park(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are still feeling the affects of those freezing temperatures that hit us two weeks ago.

Besides damaged pipes or plants, we are now seeing dead fish.

All across city ponds, fish are washing up dead including over at Bartlett Park.

Local officials are looking into the reason that so many fish died, but for now a city engineer says it could be because of the type of fish that are in the ponds.

“The type of fish that we have in this water is a tropical fish, mainly tilapia or mojarra, and this fish has a certain tolerance to temperatures and when it gets too cold they cannot resist that,” said Ivan Santoyo.

The city is considering introducing fish into those ponds that may be more resistant to changes in temperature.

As of now, they are removing the dead fish so bacteria does not build up in the pond.

