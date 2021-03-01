District Seven councilmember to distribute milk & eggs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city councilmember is giving out free milk to residents in her area.

On Wednesday, Mar. 3, Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be hosting a milk & eggs distribution event.

Residents will be able to receive a bag with one gallon of milk and one carton of eggs.

This will all take place at Father McNaboe Park located on 201 Zebu Ct. at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

