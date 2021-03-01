Advertisement

District Seven councilmember to distribute milk & eggs

Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be distributing necessities to residents in District Seven
District 7 Councilmember hosting Milk & Eggs Distribution Event
District 7 Councilmember hosting Milk & Eggs Distribution Event(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city councilmember is giving out free milk to residents in her area.

On Wednesday, Mar. 3, Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be hosting a milk & eggs distribution event.

Residents will be able to receive a bag with one gallon of milk and one carton of eggs.

This will all take place at Father McNaboe Park located on 201 Zebu Ct. at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen
Julio Vela, Jr.
Man arrested after alleged online harassment
File photo
Local hospitals update visitation policy
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City of Laredo to hold vaccination drive

Latest News

Agents seize over two and a half million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize $2.6 million dollars of meth
30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags
Texan win’s big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan wins big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine