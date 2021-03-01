Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local hospital has revised its visitation policies for those who have a loved one battling COVID-19.

One visitor will be allowed on inpatient areas from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of confirmed COVID-19 designated rooms.

Children under age 18 are not allowed to visit inpatient rooms.

Anyone who enters the main hospital will be screened for signs and symptoms. Any positive responses to screening questions or any temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to enter.

• Immunocompromised patient – will need to get a physician order for visitation.

• Cancer Center- no visitation will be allowed.

• L&D one support person (family member) who may stay overnight (no hour restriction)

• Post-Partum – one support person (family member) who may stay overnight (no hour restriction)

• NICU - one support person (family member) – no overnight stay will be allowed (as per department policy)

• Pediatrics – one support person (family member) who may stay overnight

• ICU non-COVID – one support person (family member) no overnight stay

• Medical/Surgical non–COVID – one support person (family member) no overnight stay

• Patients with disabilities and special needs o Patients with disabilities, including cognitive and developmental disabilities, who receive care at the Hospital may have a designated support person present with them to support their disability needs at all times medically necessary where such does not interfere with their treatment.

• One visitor (family member) may stay with ED patient (no hour restriction)

• Outpatient (family member) surgery, one visitor may accompany the patient (no hour restriction)

