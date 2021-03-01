Advertisement

Eleven killed after drive-by shooting in Mexico

The country still has mass killings and tens of thousands of homicides a year.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly a dozen people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Mexico.

Authorities said gunmen riding in a truck opened fire with rifles outside a home in a town near Guadalajara.

The town is in the Mexican State of Jalisco where a former governor was shot dead in December.

It is one of the epicenters of Mexico’s drug-related warfare.

Authorities said most of the victims were sitting on a bench, apparently waiting to get paid for the week, when two vehicles drove up.

More than 70 shells littered the ground at the scene.

Police said a woman and a young man also were injured in the gunfire.

The attackers are still at large.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to reduce violence in the country, but the country still has mass killings and tens of thousands of homicides a year.

