Firefighter recognized for assisting with homebound vaccination program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s been almost a year since the first coronavirus case was reported in Laredo; since then, our frontline workers have been working around the clock fighting the virus.

A local firefighter has gone above and beyond the help those who need the virus the most.

As vaccines are rolling out, medical personnel is helping to administer them to our most vulnerable population.

Paramedic Jerry Reyes Soto is just one of many heroes leading the fight against this deadly virus.

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says Reyes Soto has a big heart and is 100 percent motivated to continue doing this.

City Council recognized not only Chief Heard but also Reyes Soto along with volunteers spearheaded to save our senior’s homebound program.

Chief Heard knew right away, he could count on Reyes Soto for the job.

Heard says “I know when we started this project, I had just asked somebody to assist me. We used to be partners in the ambulance a long time ago, but he’s been a home health nurse for more than he’s been a firefighter. So that’s why this idea and this project he really took a heart to it. He knows exactly how to proceed and vaccinate all these citizens at their home.”

Humbled by the recognition, Reyes Soto says he was just doing his job.

During a recent vaccine drive, Councilmember Vanessa Perez saw Soto’s dedication firsthand.

She says she was blown away by his level of organization and his attention to detail.

Soto says he couldn’t have done it without the help of the volunteers and thanks those who have helped along the way.

This program has vaccinated over 800 homebound elderly citizens at this time and that number is expected to increase in the next few weeks. All thanks to our frontline heroes and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.