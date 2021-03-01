Nuevo Laredo confirms 4,775 positive cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases.

As of yesterday, Nuevo Laredo has confirmed 4,775 positive cases with 70 of those cases currently active.

So far, 688 residents have succumbed to the virus while 4,017 have recovered and 20 cases remain pending.

The State of Tamaulipas, has confirmed 49,658 cases.

