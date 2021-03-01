Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -During Monday’s City Council meeting, councilmember Mercurio Martinez would like to talk about the possibility of re-opening all of the city’s tennis courts.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez will also discuss the possibility of reopening city recreation centers with limited occupancy.

Some other items on the agenda include a status update on the sports complex requested by Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez.

Dr. Marte Martinez is asking for a discussion on the purchase of a back-up generator and other equipment to be used for creating a full shelter at Sames Auto Arena.

And Mayor Pete Saenz is asking for a discussion on amending the city’s ordinance in order to modify the starting and finishing hour of a regular City Council meeting.

