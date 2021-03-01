Rainy days and Mondays

Advertisement

Starting March cool and rainy
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the first day of the month of March and we are looking at cool and rainy conditions.

We’ll start our Monday morning very muggy and humid in the upper 60s with chances of rain throughout the morning and afternoon.

Throughout the morning we’ll fluctuate between the 60s and 50-degree tempartures.

A slight cold front from the north will bring temperatures down into the 40s but it won’t last long.

On Tuesday we are looking to start in the upper 40s and see a high of 66 degrees.

Then by mid-week, we will see a high of 75 degrees with sunny skies and 79 on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, expect a warm and sunny day in th 80s on Friday.

Then we’ll get down to the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the start of spring is a few weeks away, don’t forget next Sunday, we will spring forward.

