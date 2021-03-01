Texan win’s big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
As Megan was getting ready to leave Las Vegas, she hit the jackpot on one of the airport’s slot machines
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Las Vegas Airport is congratulating a tourist on winning $302,000 on a slot machine while waiting on a departing flight.
Las Vegas McCarran International Airport took to Twitter to congratulate “Megan H” from Texas on Thursday’s big win, without revealing her last name.
A video of her right after she won went viral racking up more than two-point-six million views on Twitter.
The airport says its jackpot record is just shy of four-million dollars.
