Texan win’s big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine

As Megan was getting ready to leave Las Vegas, she hit the jackpot on one of the airport’s slot machines
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Las Vegas Airport is congratulating a tourist on winning $302,000 on a slot machine while waiting on a departing flight.

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport took to Twitter to congratulate “Megan H” from Texas on Thursday’s big win, without revealing her last name.

A video of her right after she won went viral racking up more than two-point-six million views on Twitter.

The airport says its jackpot record is just shy of four-million dollars.

