Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags

The information obtained indicated that Garza’s Insurance was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of e-tags for Harley Motors.
30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge Uvaldo Garza in the case.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A month-long investigation into the illegal sale of temporary license plates results in three arrests.

On Thursday, Laredo Police, arrested 30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge Uvaldo Garza in the case.

According to the auto theft task force, investigators discovered that temporary e-tags were being sold and purchased via social media.

The information obtained indicated that Garza’s Insurance was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of e-tags for Harley Motors.

Authorities say several e-tags were recovered at the location and were allegedly being reproduced and sold to unsuspected buyers operating vehicles driven in Laredo.

All three were charged with Unauthorized Seller/Distributor Temporary Tags.

Police say it’s important to know that only a car dealership, car lot, or the Tax Assessors Office can issue a temporary e-tag or permit.

