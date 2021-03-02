Agents arrest child sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal history which includes sex crimes against children is arrested by federal agents

Border Patrol agents arrested 61-year-old Jesus Fuentes-Robles near Rio Bravo over the weekend.

Agents say Fuentes-Robles was one of seven individuals who was walking in the brush just south of the town.

During processing, record checks revealed that he had multiple arrests in Dallas and Laredo for indecency with a child, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and failure to comply as a sex offender.

Fuentes-Robles was taken into Border Patrol custody.

