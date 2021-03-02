Advertisement

Border Patrol Agents recover stolen vehicles

Agents recover stolen vehicles
Agents recover stolen vehicles(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Cotulla recovered three vehicles that were allegedly being used for human smuggling.

The first incident happened on Feb. 26 when agents responded to suspicious activity involving a white Dodge Ram.

DPS encountered the vehicle traveling north on I-35 and attempted a vehicle stop.

The driver refused, drove through a fence, and fled on foot.

Minutes later, agents responded to an unoccupied Ford -F150 which appeared to be an oil energy company vehicle; however, record checks revealed it was not a fleet vehicle.

The third incident happened the next day when agents found a white Dodge Ram at a ranch area near Frio County.

Agents were also able to find five undocumented immigrants hiding in the brush.

All vehicles encountered were turned over to state and local law enforcement agencies.

