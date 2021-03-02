Advertisement

Congressman Henry Cuellar warns Biden Administration on easing migrant restrictions

Cuellar spoke with Axios about the impact it has on his constituents, local hospitals, and the potential to spread the coronavirus.
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Congressman is warning the Biden Administration to not ease up on unauthorized immigrants.

In an interview with Axios, the Laredo Democrat talked about the impact it has on his constituents, local hospitals, and the potential to spread the coronavirus.

Cuellar told Axios that he supports President Biden but sees the downside to efforts to placate pro-immigrant groups saying, “You just can’t say, ‘let everybody in’ because then we’re affected down there at the border.”

In the same interview, Cuellar told Axios that he hopes to keep Title 42 in place.

That title allows immigration officials to quickly expel migrant adults and families from the country during the pandemic.

Cuellar’s district runs from Bexar County south to Webb and Zapata and down to the Rio Grande Valley.

