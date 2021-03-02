Advertisement

Councilmember to propose reopening rec centers

The twelve recreation centers around town have been closed until “further notice” for almost one year now.
By Barbara Campos
Mar. 1, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our currently low hospitalization rate will have city leaders discussing the possibility of lifting certain restrictions at some establishments during Monday night’s city council meeting, one of those being city rec centers.

When the pandemic hit Laredo, recreation centers were quick to close down due to health concerns and shortfalls in the city’s budget, but this might be changing soon.

Since late last year, under city health guidelines soccer, softball, and baseball leagues have the green light to continue their operations.

However, the twelve recreation centers around town have been closed until “further notice” for almost one year now.

Now that some of the population has been vaccinated and COVID hospitalization rates are lower, council member for District 7 Vanessa Perez is bringing up this topic at Monday’s city council meeting.

“I think the question is, ‘when’ can we start using these facilities, and not so much ‘let’s open them tomorrow.’ I don’t wanna make an irresponsible decision here if that’s not the best advice, if that’s not the proper thing to do right now.”

Her goal is talking about a reopening plan with health officials, she says many are eager for these amenities to open up again.

“I’ve been getting a lot more phone calls for constituents asking for different things. Some people want to the pool, some people want the equipment. I have seniors that use the Fasken Rec Center that are just dying to get back over there.”

She goes on to say she wants to discuss the possibility of reopening with limited occupancy of at least 25% or 50% capacity.

Swimming pools and outdoor exercise station have also been closed but it is not clear if these facility will also be discussed at Monday’ city council.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez says she doesn’t anticipate any sports being played that require close contact, like basketball.

She says at this time the focus is just on reopening.

