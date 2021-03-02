Falcon Lake encounters fishy situation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thousands of dead fish are found along the lake in Zapata.

Pictures provided by Zapata Commissioner Joey Solis shows thousands of lifeless fish washed up along the riverbanks.

He says they reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife who informed them that the fish could not handle the severe cold weather.

Over the weekend, cleaning crews worked around the clock to remove the dead fish.

Commissioner Solis says this is not the first time this number of dead fish have been found along the banks.

A similar incident happened back in the 1980s but it was on a much smaller scale.

