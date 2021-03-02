Advertisement

Family asking public’s help in finding missing service dog for autistic son

The dog is an emotional support animal for the thirteen year old autistic boy who can’t speak.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local resident is asking the public’s help in finding her autistic son’s service dog.

“Fabiola” is the Rivera family Schnauzer that went missing from the family’s home near Mall del Norte this past Friday.

The dog is an emotional support animal for the thirteen year old autistic boy who can’t speak.

“It’s the most important thing for him,” said Veruzka Ramirez, his mother. “When he’s frustrated, I’ll give him the dog and he will play with her and it will calm him down if he’s frustrated. It’s the only pet that he can be with. He plays with her, dances with her and she’s the only one that can do that.”

If you would like to help out, you can contact Veruzka Rivera here.

