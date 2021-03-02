Governor Abbott launches Save Our Seniors initiative

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have announced 26 participating countries for the first week of its Save our Seniors initiative.

The governor announced the initiative last week to ensure that more senior citizens are vaccinated in the State of Texas.

The state has allocated up to 8,000 vaccine doses for the first week of the program which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years of age and older or homebound.

TDEM and TMD will work with local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinics in the community or administer the vaccines directly to homebound seniors.

The counties that are participating in the first round of the program are Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cass, Dallas, Eastland, Freestone, Gray, Hill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Morris, Panola, Rains, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, Shelby and Webb County.

Abbott says the program will help us reach homebound seniors across the state and provide them with lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.

