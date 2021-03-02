Governor Abbott says Texas is ready to open at 100 percent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is lifting the state’s mask mandate and is ready to open up the state 100 percent.

The announcement came during a press conference in Lubbock Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Abbott said starting Mar. 10, the facemask mandate will end and all businesses in Texas will be able to open and operate at 100 percent capacity.

During the press conference, Abbott said the State of Texas is in a far better position than what it was back in Oct. and we now have the tools to be able to combat COVID-19 effectively.

Abbott said that over 2 million recoveries and over 5.7 million vaccine shots have given him the confidence to take these new measures.

Meanwhile back here at home, Laredo Health Authority is opening up about the governor’s decision.

Dr. Trevino says, “The Governor’s decision to open up Texas and remove all mitigation is not only unfortunate, it is not based on science. Laredo as a border community has suffered significantly throughout this pandemic, and I fear that this decision is going to eliminate all the gains that we have achieved.”

As of Tuesday, Laredo and Webb County has a hospitalization rate of 7.83 percent.

