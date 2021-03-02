Advertisement

Governor Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement’ during Lubbock visit

Last week, the governor hinted COVID-19 restrictions including the mask mandate could soon be ending
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make a statewide announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week he hinted COVID-19 restrictions including the mask mandate could soon be ending.

The mask mandate has been implemented in the State of Texas since last spring when the governor noticed an uptick of coronavirus cases not too long after the state lockdown was lifted.

Here in Laredo, we have seen a decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations and our city has multiple days without a reported death.

The press conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock Texas.

