Head of Mexican Customs visits Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Across the border, Mexican officials say they continue to fight against corruption along land ports of entry.

Horacio Duarte Olivares, Mexico’s head of customs, visited Nuevo Laredo yesterday.

He is touring the northern part of the country as infrastructure and administrative changes are set to happen along the Mexican border.

Olivares says Mexican federal officials continue to face challenges of commerce not properly being reported and taxes not being paid due to corruption and organized crime.

However, Olivares says help from the Mexican National Guard has seen an increase of commerce legally and properly being reported.

