Hospital District Committee meetings will be televised

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since the newly formed Hospital District Committee met, but on Monday members of the committee went before council to discuss the first meeting.

Doctor Victor Trevino said the group is made up of local physicians appointed by council members.

The group will discuss ways to attract providers and how to help the community that is so medically under served.

They will meet every third Wednesday of every month at 7 in the evening.

The meetings will be televised through the public access channel.

