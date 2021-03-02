Hospital District Committee meets to discuss being medically Under-served

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s been a week since the newly formed hospital district committee met with City Council to discuss issues that they hope to resolve.

Dr. Victor Trevino said the group is made up of local physicians appointed by council members.

Trevino says, “They are going to tackle these issues, fueling our medically underserved environment which has impacted us locally for decades and cost of lives due to this pandemic.”

A similar meeting was held with a group of physicians in 2000.

They meet with then Mexico’s president Vicente Fox Quesada and discussed cross-border health inequities in Laredo & Nuevo Laredo.

They said to reach a level of success they needed the county to participate.

Dr. Trevino says these are items they’ve been discussing for years and there needs to be something done about it.

The first recommendation by Dr. Trevino is we need “More personnel, more providers.”

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz asked if an action plan was in the works in attracting providers, but councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez explained that the first meeting was a collaboration/ planning meeting.

The members discussed when they were all going to meet and how often.

They discussed expectations and goals that they had in mind.

A presentation was held on the financing options and funding mechanisms that exist.

They agreed to meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Participation from the private sector and the county will be requested.

Dr. Martinez says the physicians are “Very excited about it, it’s a great group. It has been very successful in implementing plans. They are all very diverse in their backgrounds.”

The meetings will be televised through PAC (public access channel).

Dr. Martinez is asking the public to support this committee.

He goes on to say, COVID has been beating the community but for 20 years other diseases like diabetes and renal diseases have affected the community.

