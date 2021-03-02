Advertisement

Hospital District Committee meets to discuss being medically Under-served

Dr. Trevino says these are items they’ve been discussing for years and there needs to be something done about it
File photo: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19
File photo: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s been a week since the newly formed hospital district committee met with City Council to discuss issues that they hope to resolve.

Dr. Victor Trevino said the group is made up of local physicians appointed by council members.

Trevino says, “They are going to tackle these issues, fueling our medically underserved environment which has impacted us locally for decades and cost of lives due to this pandemic.”

A similar meeting was held with a group of physicians in 2000.

They meet with then Mexico’s president Vicente Fox Quesada and discussed cross-border health inequities in Laredo & Nuevo Laredo.

They said to reach a level of success they needed the county to participate.

Dr. Trevino says these are items they’ve been discussing for years and there needs to be something done about it.

The first recommendation by Dr. Trevino is we need “More personnel, more providers.”

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz asked if an action plan was in the works in attracting providers, but councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez explained that the first meeting was a collaboration/ planning meeting.

The members discussed when they were all going to meet and how often.

They discussed expectations and goals that they had in mind.

A presentation was held on the financing options and funding mechanisms that exist.

They agreed to meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Participation from the private sector and the county will be requested.

Dr. Martinez says the physicians are “Very excited about it, it’s a great group. It has been very successful in implementing plans. They are all very diverse in their backgrounds.”

The meetings will be televised through PAC (public access channel).

Dr. Martinez is asking the public to support this committee.

He goes on to say, COVID has been beating the community but for 20 years other diseases like diabetes and renal diseases have affected the community.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan wins big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Cowboys
LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

Latest News

Head of Mexican Customs
Head of Mexican Customs visits Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Saul Cavazos and 21 year old Jesus Alberto Cardenas Jr.
Shots fired call escalates into vehicle pursuit
Fish found dead in Zapata
Falcon Lake encounters fishy situation
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement’ during Lubbock visit