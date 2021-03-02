LISD middle and high school students participate in Life Art Expo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Middle school and high school students over at LISD are getting crafty as they take part in the 58th annual Life Art Expo.

Over 60 students from Cigarroa, Martin, and Nixon High School along with students from the middle schools entered art pieces for the “Show and Go Expo”.

The art show takes place from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6 and features student submissions of black and white drawings, paintings, digital graphics, and even sculptures.

Participants who place in the top eight will have a chance to participate in a silent auction.

Students will also be participating in other areas such as sewing, baking, and livestock judging.

