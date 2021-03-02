Local libraries celebrate “Read Across America” Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s time to grab your favorite book because today is National Read Across America Day!

The National Education Association started ‘Read Across America’ to encourage children to read and to get excited about books.

It’s also known as ‘Dr. Seuss’ Day in honor of his birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, the Joe a Guerra Public Library and the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library will be giving away free books via curbside.

That will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then at 10:30 a.m. there will be a live storytime with a chance to win some Dr. Seuss prizes.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2400.

