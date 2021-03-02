LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are investigating a fight that happened outside a bar after several 911 calls claim shots were fired over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened during the early morning hours of Friday outside Cowboys, located on the 6400 block of Crescent Loop.

According to police, 911 dispatchers received several calls alleging a shooting had happened.

Once authorities showed up, the two individuals involved were found and questioned.

“There was some sort of verbal confrontation that eventually led to a physical altercation,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “There is some allegation that shots were fired at this location. They did confirm there was a shot fired and they even recovered a firearm at the scene. So, as of right now there is an ongoing investigation into who did what.”

LPD says no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

