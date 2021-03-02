Advertisement

March into the sun

Start of spring right around the corner
Tuesday weather forecast
Tuesday weather forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to hang on to the winter season for just a bit before we spring forward.

We started the week with some showers and breezy conditions. That cold front brought down our temperatures into the 60s and upper 40s overnight.

We’ll start our day in the low 50s and see a high of about 66 degrees.

Now these cooler temperatures are not too uncommon this time of year, but we will warm up right away.

On Wednesday we are looking to bounce back to 75 degrees.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re looking at highs of 81 and 82.

On Saturday and Sunday we will drop to the mid-70s but those 80s will make a comeback on Monday.

Keep in mind there’s still a couple of weeks of winter left, but the hour change is nigh, taking place next Sunday, so make sure to get plenty of rest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan wins big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Cowboys
LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Recruiting physicians
Recruiting physicians: Local doctors share their story (part 2)
File photo
Health experts address inequities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Cowboys
LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar
File photo
Councilmember to propose reopening rec centers