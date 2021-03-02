March into the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to hang on to the winter season for just a bit before we spring forward.

We started the week with some showers and breezy conditions. That cold front brought down our temperatures into the 60s and upper 40s overnight.

We’ll start our day in the low 50s and see a high of about 66 degrees.

Now these cooler temperatures are not too uncommon this time of year, but we will warm up right away.

On Wednesday we are looking to bounce back to 75 degrees.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re looking at highs of 81 and 82.

On Saturday and Sunday we will drop to the mid-70s but those 80s will make a comeback on Monday.

Keep in mind there’s still a couple of weeks of winter left, but the hour change is nigh, taking place next Sunday, so make sure to get plenty of rest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.