Shooting in central Laredo sends young man to hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened in central Laredo Monday evening.

The incident happened on Mar. 1 at around 11 p.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to the 2200 block of Cortez Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who was injured with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.