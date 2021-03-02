Shooting in central Laredo sends young man to hospital
Officers arrived at the 2200 block of Cortez Street where a man in his 20s was found injured
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened in central Laredo Monday evening.
The incident happened on Mar. 1 at around 11 p.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to the 2200 block of Cortez Street for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who was injured with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The investigation remains ongoing.
