Shooting in central Laredo sends young man to hospital

Officers arrived at the 2200 block of Cortez Street where a man in his 20s was found injured
File photo: Laredo Police
File photo: Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened in central Laredo Monday evening.

The incident happened on Mar. 1 at around 11 p.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to the 2200 block of Cortez Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who was injured with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

